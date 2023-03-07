Bayview community members take stand against violence, walk for slain high school student

BALTIMORE -- Residents of Southeast Baltimore held a vigil on Tuesday for a 16-year-old boy who was shot in a park near his school on Monday.

Members of the Bayview Community Association gathered together to honor the life of Izaiah Carter on Tuesday evening.

They say they are worried about the safety of the neighborhood because detectives have yet to find the person who is responsible for his murder.

Carter was shot in Joseph E. Lee Park shortly before classes ended for the day at nearby Patterson High School, which is where he was a student before his untimely death.

Investigators say other students were around at the time of the shooting, but everyone ran away after shots were fired.

Classes were canceled at Patterson High School, but grief counselors were at the school for students.

"Our children, they don't feel safe anymore," Bayview community member Janet Arce said. "I mean, kids are scared to go to school."

Community association members tell WJZ that Bayview neighborhood is usually quiet and that they have spoken to their neighbors and the police about their concerns about a recent uptick in crime in the area.

They hope the walk and vigil for Carter but send will the message that violence will not be tolerated.

"Make sure that this doesn't happen again," Bayview Community Association President Cesar Romero said. "This is one of the safest neighborhoods in Baltimore and we do not want to feel threatened."

There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person who shot Carter.