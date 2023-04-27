Baltimore's subway system to temporarily shut down during first weekend in May

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation will shut down Baltimore's subway system to install a new train control system during the first week of May, according to authorities.

The closure of the subway stations will begin at 6 p.m. on May 5 and last until 6 p.m. on May 8., transportation officials said.

The work is being scheduled on a weekend when there are fewer local events in an effort to minimize disruption to riders, according to authorities.

The four-day-long endeavor will allow crews to conduct comprehensive surveys of the train tunnels prior to the installation of the new train control system.

Shutting down Baltimore's subway system will avert the need for multiple instances of single tracking, transportation officials said.

Additionally, the Maryland Transit Administration will test new hardware that controls train movements in and out of the rail yard during that time, according to authorities.

The new control system will support upcoming new rail cars. It will enhance the safety and reliability of the trains, too, according to authorities.

Transportation officials plan to build a bus bridge that will shuttle people between subway stations every 30 minutes during regular service hours, authorities said.