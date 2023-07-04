Baltimore's Inner Harbor is the place to celebrate the Fourth of July

BALTIMORE -- Inner Harbor is the place to be to celebrate the Fourth of July in Baltimore.

In light of the mass shooting in Brooklyn this past weekend, Baltimore Police stepped up their presence at Inner Harbor all day to ensure the festivities go off without tragedy like what we saw in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Events have been going on all day at Inner Harbor, with fireworks going off around 9:30 p.m., following a full orchestra performance.

After dealing with Canada's wildfire smoke, Charlie and Surrita Hurt are happy for a blue, sunny sky for the holiday.

"Even though it's sunny and it can be hot at times, the clouds come [in for a little bit with a] little breeze. It makes it really enjoyable," Charlie said.

As crews worked all day to set up for the holiday's events, down at a harbor close to Hawkins Point, over 2000 shells of fireworks got ready for the big show.

The company Pyrotecnico started packing the fireworks Friday, but the whole process takes about a week, according to lead pyrotechnician Brandon Cope.

Walking around Inner Harbor, people noticed more police. Acting police commissioner Rich Worley said it's something they do every year for the Fourth of July.

The increased police presence won't just be at the Inner Harbor, either.

"[There are] officers in the districts working to patrol and keep all those communities safe," Worley said during a news conference Monday. "For anything that may pop up on the Fourth of July during the day or at nighttime, either permitted or unpermitted."

Charlie said it's nice to see more police around.

"I'm always optimistic, I'm just hoping that everything goes well," he said.

Michael Powers, who came with some of his family from upstate New York to see the fireworks, said the same thing.

However, he also said, "I wasn't too worried about [a potential incident] to start with. So, it's reassuring, but it wouldn't have changed our plans anyway."