Baltimore woman arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl in 2022

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Aurielle Montgomery in the 500 block of Rocklyn Avenue in Pikesville, Maryland, around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Montgomery allegedly murdered 1-year-old Nyemia Gilliard in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway on Oct. 4, 2022, according to authorities.

In the report released by the Medical Examiner's Office, Gilliard suffered from multiple signs of trauma.

Detectives took Montgomery to the Central Booking Intake Facility. She faces charges of first-degree murder, police said.