Watch CBS News
Crime

Baltimore woman arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl in 2022

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

1-year-old child's death in Baltimore ruled homicide 01:46

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Aurielle Montgomery in the 500 block of Rocklyn Avenue in Pikesville, Maryland, around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Montgomery allegedly murdered 1-year-old Nyemia Gilliard in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway on Oct. 4, 2022, according to authorities.

In the report released by the Medical Examiner's Office, Gilliard suffered from multiple signs of trauma.  

Detectives took Montgomery to the Central Booking Intake Facility. She faces charges of first-degree murder, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.