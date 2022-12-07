Baltimore to celebrate holidays with Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting at War Memorial Plaza

BALTIMORE- A massive Christmas Tree will soon be filled with bright lights across from City Hall in downtown Baltimore.

The 30-foot Norwood Spruce will be lit up Wednesday evening for the mayor's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at War Memorial Plaza. WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams is an emcee in the event.

The tree was donated by Clemsonville Tree Farm in Frederick County.

It was decorated Tuesday in red ribbon and gold ornaments, to match the inside of Baltimore's City Hall.

"I really hope when they see it, that they have an overwhelming sense of how much love we put into getting this here and how much teamwork it took to get this here," said Alysha Page, Curator for Baltimore City Hall. "I hope they have that 'awe' moment of when you turn on your Christmas lights and have that moment of joy."

Page said the tree symbolizes city togetherness and union.

There will be Christmas music, marching bands, local bands, choirs and food.

Also, you can drop off toy donations for the Toys for Tots fundraiser, organized by the U.S. Marines.

Last year, more than 100,000 toys were donated from the Baltimore area, which were delivered to 40,000 children.

The campaign goes until Dec. 15.

"Toys for Tots is an amazing program, especially this time of year," said Gummy Wright. "It is a way for us to give back to the community and let the children, as well as the parents, know that they are not forgotten. There are a lot of kids out there who wouldn't;t otherwise have a big Christmas. It is more than a gift, it is a signal of hope for those children."

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Our streaming coverage starts at 6 p.m. on CBS News Baltimore. The tree lighting will be at 7 p.m.