Baltimore SWAT team officer dies in fatal car accident

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department announced that active Police Officer Anthony Ward of the SWAT unit was in a fatal car accident on Saturday.

"This is a terrible loss for Officer Ward's family, his team members and the Baltimore Police Department on the whole," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "My heart goes out to his loved ones. The Department extends its support and sympathies to them at this time."

Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.

"The BPD continues to keep Officer Ward's family, his friends and his fellow officers in its thoughts," the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.

Updates will be provided as they are available.