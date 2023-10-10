Baltimore Running Festival triggers road closures, impacts public transportation

BALTIMORE -- The 22nd annual Baltimore Running Festival will trigger a variety of temporary road closures, lane closures, and parking restrictions this Saturday, according to Baltimore's Department of Transportation.

Over 13,000 people are expected to participate in the 26.2-mile-long marathon. It kicks off at the Brooks Robinson Statue near the intersection of W. Camden Street and Paca Street around 8 a.m.

The CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Half-Marathon will be held in conjunction with the marathon, too. So will the Curio Wellness 5K and Pandora 10K Races, according to city officials.

These races will begin at various locations across the city. They start as early as 7:30 a.m. and end by 3 p.m., city officials said.

7:30 a.m. – 5K race begins at Light & Pratt Streets (McKeldin Square)

8 a.m. – Marathon & 10K begin in front of the Brooks Robinson Statue at Camden and Paca Streets

9:45 a.m. – Half-Marathon begins at Pratt and Calvert Streets

3 p.m. – All courses closed

City officials have put together a map to assist motorists with avoiding the routes of the races.

Due to the influx of runners, the Charm City Circulators has changed its service hours and will cease to operate between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Baltimore residents are encouraged to use e-scooters and e-bikes to get to points within the path of the race, city officials said.

The Metro Subway is a great option for traveling into and out of the city, as it will not be affected by the marathon, according to city officials.

Some streets and lanes may be closed prior to the beginning of the race.

In preparation for the event, the following street and lane closures will be implemented prior to the Baltimore Running Festival for race setup:

Left lane closure (next to median) of southbound Light Street from Pratt to Conway Streets begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Full closure of Pratt Street from Charles to Light Streets begins at 9 p.m. on Friday. This portion of Pratt Street will remain closed until the event clears late Saturday afternoon.

In preparation for the Baltimore Running Festival, the following parking restrictions will be implemented from 10 p.m. on Friday through 6 p.m.:

Linwood Avenue between Eastern Avenue and Madison Street

Madison Street between Linwood and Washington Streets (north side only)

Washington Street between Madison Street and Sinclair Lane

Eastern Avenue between Linwood and Patterson Park Avenues (north side only)

Boston Street between Aliceanna Street and Lakewood Avenue (north side only)

Lancaster Street between President Street and Central Avenue

33rdStreet between Hillen Road and Guilford Avenue

28th Street between Howard and St. Paul Streets

Paul Street between 28th and Baltimore Streets

Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/Liberty Street/Hopkins Place/Sharp Street between 29th and Pratt Streets

Camden Street between Howard and Paca Streets

Baltimore Street from President Street to Patterson Park Avenue (south side only)

Key Highway between Light and Lawrence Streets

Fayette Street between Calvert and Gay Streets (south side only)

Hillen Road between Harford Road and 33rdStreet (east side only)

Harford Road between St. Lo Drive and Hillen Road (east side only)

Hillen Road between 33rd Street to Mervo High School entrance

Calvert Street between Pratt and Fayette Streets

Druid Park Lake Drive Access Road between Lakeview Avenue and Mt. Royal Terrace

Charles Street between North and Lafayette Avenues

Lafayette Avenue between Charles Street and Maryland Avenue

McCulloh Street between Paca Street and Druid Park Lake Drive (east side only)

Howard Street between 29th and 28th Streets

Patterson Park Avenue between Baltimore Street and Eastern Avenue (east side only)

Aliceanna Street between Caroline and Boston Streets

O'Donnell Street between Lakewood and Linwood Avenues

Guilford Avenue between 33rd and 29th Streets

29th Street between Guilford and Maryland Avenues

Lee Street between Light and Charles Streets (north side only)

Charles Street between Lee and Barre Streets (east side only)

Central Avenue between Dock and Point Streets (west side only)

Charles Street between Pratt and Lombard Streets (west side only) – parking restrictions begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023

Additionally, the following streets will be significantly impacted or closed to traffic on Saturday:

6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. closures

Russell Street from Lee to Pratt Streets 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Camden Street between Paca and Howard Streets 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Eutaw Street between Pratt and Camden Streets 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Paca Street between Camden and McCulloh Streets 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Key Highway between Light Street and Key Highway Extension 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

7 a.m. closures

Lee Street between Light and Charles Streets until 9:30 a.m.

Charles Street between Lee and Pratt Streets until 9:30 a.m.

McCulloh Street between Paca Street and Gwynns Falls Pkwy until 10 a.m.

Beechwood Drive, Mansion House Drive, and East Drive within Druid Hill Park until 10 a.m.

Russell Street at Hamburg Street until 10 a.m.

Wyman Park Drive between Druid Hill Park and 29th Street until 11 a.m.

Howard Street between 29thand 28th Streets until 11 a.m.

28th Street between Howard and St. Paul Streets until 11 a.m.

Calvert Street between Pratt and Baltimore Streets until 1 p.m.

Pratt Street between Green and Eutaw Streets (until the marathon and half-marathon clear the area) until 1 p.m.

Pratt Street between Howard and President Street until 6 p.m.

Hamburg Street Bridge between Russell and Leadenhall Streets until 1 p.m.

7:30 a.m. closures

Druid Park Lake Drive between McCulloh Street and Lakeview Avenue until 10 a.m.

Druid Park Lake Drive access road between Lakeview Avenue and Mt. Royal Terrace until 10 a.m.

Lakeview Avenue between Druid Park Lake Drive and Druid Park Lake Drive access road until 10 a.m.

Royal Terrace between Druid Park Lake Drive Diversion and North Avenue until 10 a.m.

North Avenue (eastbound) between Mt. Royal Terrace and Charles Street until 10 a.m.

Charles Street between North and Lafayette Avenues until 10 a.m.

Lafayette Avenue between Charles Street and Maryland Avenue until 10 a.m.

Paul Street/Light Street (southbound) between 28th and Lombard Streets until 11:30 a.m.

8 a.m. closures

Key Highway Extension between Key Highway and Haubert Street until 12 p.m.

Light Street (southbound) between Lombard Street and Key Highway until 12 p.m.

Light Street (northbound) between Henrietta Street and Key Highway until 12 p.m.

President Street (southbound) between Pratt and Lancaster Streets until 1 p.m.

Lancaster Street between President Street and S. Central Avenue until 1 p.m.

Central Avenue between Lancaster and Point Streets until 1 p.m.

Point Street between S. Central Avenue and S. Carolina Street until 1 p.m.

Caroline Street between Point and Aliceanna Streets until 1 p.m.

Aliceanna Street between Caroline and Boston Streets until 1 p.m.

Boston Street between Aliceanna and Lakewood Streets until 1 p.m.

Lakewood Street between Boston and O'Donnell Streets until 1 p.m.

O'Donnell Street between Lakewood and Linwood Streets until 1 p.m.

Linwood Street between O'Donnell and Madison Streets until 1 p.m.

Jones Falls Expressway (I-83) Southbound Exit Ramp to 28thStreet until 12 p.m.

Jones Falls Expressway (I-83) Southbound Exit Ramp to North Avenue until 12 p.m.

8:30 a.m. closures

Madison Street between Linwood and Washington Streets until 2 p.m.

Washington Street/St. Lo Drive between Madison Street and Harford Road until 2 p.m.

Harford Road between St. Lo Drive and Hillen Road until 3 p.m.

33rd Street, Whitman Drive, and Curran Drive at Lake Montebello until 3 p.m.

33rd Street (westbound) between Hillen Road and Guilford Avenue until 3 p.m.

Hillen Road (northbound) between Harford Road and 33rd Street until 3 p.m.

Hillen Road between 33rd Street and Kennewick Road until 0 p.m.

9 a.m. closures

Baltimore Street between Calvert and Patterson Park Avenue until 1 p.m.

Patterson Park Avenue between Fayette Street and Eastern Avenue until 1 p.m.

Eastern Avenue between Patterson Park and Linwood Avenues until 1 p.m.

Guilford Avenue between 33rdand 29th Streets until 4 p.m.

29thStreet between Guilford and Maryland Avenues until 4 p.m.

Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/N. Liberty Street/Hopkins Place between 29th Street to Pratt Street until 4 p.m.

Pratt Street between Howard and Light Streets (until the marathon and half marathon clear the area) until 4 p.m.

Residents should be advised that road closure and race impact times listed above are approximate and may change on race day. Additional road closures, lane closures, and parking restrictions may be implemented throughout the day if needed.

Motorists should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and for officials directing traffic during this event. Additional information about 2023 Baltimore Running Festival can be found at: https://www.thebaltimoremarathon.com/.

Commercial vehicle restrictions will be in effect on Saturday in Downtown Baltimore

In addition to the traffic modifications listed above, commercial vehicle restrictions will also be implemented in downtown Baltimore on race day.

On Saturday, commercial vehicle restrictions will be in effect from 2 a.m. through 4 p.m. in downtown Baltimore.

During this time, commercial vehicles, including tanker trailers, will not be permitted in the downtown / Inner Harbor areas of the city. This commercial vehicle restriction excludes cabs, buses and other mass transportation vehicles.

Commercial vehicle restrictions will be implemented on the following streets during the date and times listed above:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street)

President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or west of President Street)

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway

Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed on or north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street)

Pratt and Lombard Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street

I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. split to Pratt Street (commercial vehicles on I-395 are required to use Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to continue north of the race area)