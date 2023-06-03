Baltimore residents draw attention to gun violence prevention efforts

BALTIMORE -- Combating gun violence in the Baltimore area took center stage on Saturday after two juveniles were injured by gunfire on Friday night.

The juveniles were injured in the 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue in Essex, according to authorities.

Video footage obtained by WJZ shows that part of the crime scene was next to one of two schools on that block.

Investigators announced on Saturday that charges were pending following the shooting and that detectives were not looking for any suspects.

In the wake of the shooting, Maryland gun safety advocates gathered together to draw attention to a nationwide effort to prevent gun violence. They also wanted to honor the lives of those who have been affected by gun violence.

"Bringing the community out—that's what we really need be, a community—form those relationships with people outside because it's hard to feel safe when you don't even know who you're living next to," Sanaii Bridgeford said during Saturday's Wear Orange event. "So, it's important to bring people out to have fun to create those safe spaces in Baltimore this is what we need."

So far this year, there have been over 115 homicides and 255 non-fatal shootings in the city limits, according to the Baltimore Police Department's records.

Another homicide occurred in Southeast Baltimore—killing one person—as the gun violence prevention efforts were underway.