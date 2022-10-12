Baltimore Ravens is Maryland's most popular, searched sports team, data shows

BALTIMORE - It may come as no surprise, but the Baltimore Ravens is Maryland's most popular sports team, according to data compiled by BetMaryland.com.

BetMaryland.com analyzed Google searches over the past 12 months to determine Maryland's most popular team.

The Baltimore Ravens are the state's most searched-for team with 389,620 searches in the last year, according to the study.

The second most popular sports team in Maryland is the Baltimore Orioles, followed by the Washington Commanders. The Bowie BaySox and Aberdeen IronBirds are next.