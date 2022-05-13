Ravens 2022 Schedule Released: Baltimore To Play Christmas Eve, New Year's Day
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- The Baltimore Ravens will open its 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 11.
For the team's home opener, they will host the Miami Dolphins for week two on Sunday, Sept. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium. In fact, the Ravens will start all four games this year playing in the AFC East.
The season will feature three prime-time games, with two of them back to back. The team has one Sunday Night Football game (week 5), a Thursday Night Football game (week 8), and one Monday Night Football game (week 9).
Get ready for the holidays, because the Ravens will play Christmas Eve against the Falcons, and New Year's Day against the Steelers.
Here's the full schedule, including the games that will air on WJZ.
Week 1: Sept. 11, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Jets On WJZ
Week 2: Sept. 18, 1 p.m. — Dolphins at Ravens On WJZ
Week 3: Sept. 25, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Patriots
Week 4: Oct. 2, 1 p.m. — Bills at Ravens On WJZ
Week 5: Oct. 9, 8:20 p.m. — Bengals at Ravens (TNF)
Week 6: Oct. 16, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Giants On WJZ
Week 7: Oct. 23, 1 p.m. — Browns at Ravens
Week 8: Oct. 27, 8:15 p.m. — Ravens at Buccaneers (SNF)
Week 9: Nov. 7, 8:15 p.m. — Ravens at Saints (MNF)
Week 11: Nov. 20, 1 p.m. — Panthers at Ravens
Week 12: Nov. 27, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Jaguars
Week 13: Dec. 4, 1 p.m. — Broncos at Ravens On WJZ
Week 14: Dec.11, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Steelers
Week 15: Dec. 17/18, time TBD — Ravens at Browns
Week 16: Dec. 24, 1 p.m. — Falcons at Ravens
Week 17: Jan. 1, 1 p.m. — Steelers at Ravens On WJZ
Week 18: Jan. 7/8, time TBD — Ravens at Bengals
