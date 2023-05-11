Baltimore public safety director Shantay Jackson to step down

BALTIMORE -- Shantay Jackson, the director of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's office of public safety, plans to step down from her position next month, WJZ has learned from multiple sources.

Jackson lead the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, known as MONSE, since late 2020. Her resignation is the latest in a recent string of high-profile departures from the mayor's office.

Scott asked his chief of staff Chezia Cager and communications director Cirilo Manego to step down from their positions earlier this month, the Baltimore Banner reports.

WJZ expects more information to be released on her resignation Thursday afternoon.