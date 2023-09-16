Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police seek public help to find 71-year-old vulnerable man

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Baltimore Police and the Baltimore VA Medical Center need your help to locate a 71-year-old man,  who police say may be vulnerable.

According a release, Mr. Willie Lennard was last seen at the Baltimore VA Medical Center on the unit block of North Green Street around 1:30 Saturday morning. 

thumbnail-missing-patient.jpg

Lennard is about 6 feet tall and weighs 178 lbs. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. He has grey short hair and grey facial hair. (pictured above)

Officials believe Lennard is traveling by foot and could be disoriented.

Anyone with information on Lennard's location is urged to contact the Baltimore VA Medical Center Police at 410-605-7300 or call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 1:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.