Baltimore Police seek public help to find 71-year-old vulnerable man

BALTIMORE- Baltimore Police and the Baltimore VA Medical Center need your help to locate a 71-year-old man, who police say may be vulnerable.

According a release, Mr. Willie Lennard was last seen at the Baltimore VA Medical Center on the unit block of North Green Street around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Lennard is about 6 feet tall and weighs 178 lbs. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. He has grey short hair and grey facial hair. (pictured above)

Officials believe Lennard is traveling by foot and could be disoriented.

Anyone with information on Lennard's location is urged to contact the Baltimore VA Medical Center Police at 410-605-7300 or call 911.