Baltimore Police seek help finding man missing from Reservoir Hill

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance with finding a 28-year-old man who has gone missing, according to authorities.

Samual Sturner is 6'5" and weighs 175 pounds. he was last seen on Saturday in the 2300 block of Eutaw Place, police said.

He was wearing a green button-down shirt with blue jeans, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sturner should call 911, police said.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 9:09 PM

