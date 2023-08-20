Baltimore Police seek help finding three missing children

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating three minors - 14-year-old Shanea Bush, 12-year-old Joseph Bush and 11-year-old Jazmin Bush.

Police said they were last seen in the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street and they are believed to be together.

Shanea was last seen wearing jean shorts (ripped) and orange shirt and a cheetah print headband. Joseph was last seen wearing all black. Jazmin was last seen wearing yellow shorts, blue shirt and white sneakers.

If seen or located, please call the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.