Baltimore police respond to uptick in carjackings at time of year when rideshare using increases

BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.

Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.

Officers responded to another carjacking early Friday, but could not confirm if the victims were ride-share drivers.

Baltimore Police said the most recent robbery happened at 1:20 a.m. Friday.

The victims, two 22-year-old men, were talking outside of one of the victim's vehicles on the 4200 block of Brookhill Road when they were approached by four Black male suspects, according to police.

Police said two of the suspects were armed with guns.

The suspects then demanded the victims hand over their wallets, cell phones and passwords, and ordered the victims to run from the location.

The suspects took off in the victim's vehicle.

People who live in the area tell WJZ they're trying to stay vigilant when walking to and from their cars.

"Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked, try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, Baltimore resident

"Keep your eyes open, keep your key in your hand, pay attention to everything and don't be on your phone," said Baltimore resident Verlon Lane.

It's unclear whether this incident had anything to do with the recent carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

Police did not confirm whether the victims were rideshare drivers.