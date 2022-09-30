Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after officer shot in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect is in custody after an officer was shot Friday afternoon in East Baltimore. 

Officers responded shortly after noon to a home on the 1100 block of East Chase Street, after a person reported a family member in a behavioral crisis, police said.

There, a family member showed officers a protective order they had against the individual, police said. 

After police entered the home, a struggle ensued with the suspect, and they were able to reach a weapon. The officer was then shot in the leg. 

The suspect was then detained without any further injuries, police said. 

Another officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured officer, and they were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital. They are expected to survive, police said.

"We are aware that a Police Officer has been shot in the [eastern district]," the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a tweet. 

WJZ's Ava-joye Burnette reported a person was placed in the back of a police wagon at the scene. Baltimore Police are reviewing body-worn camera footage before providing more details. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on September 30, 2022 / 12:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

