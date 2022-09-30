Suspect in custody after officer shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect is in custody after an officer was shot Friday afternoon in East Baltimore.

Officers responded shortly after noon to a home on the 1100 block of East Chase Street, after a person reported a family member in a behavioral crisis, police said.

There, a family member showed officers a protective order they had against the individual, police said.

After police entered the home, a struggle ensued with the suspect, and they were able to reach a weapon. The officer was then shot in the leg.

The suspect was then detained without any further injuries, police said.

Another officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured officer, and they were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital. They are expected to survive, police said.

BREAKING



Major police presence near Aisquith St and Chase St.



We’re here and will share details as soon as we get it. @wjz pic.twitter.com/L0BwCePxty — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 30, 2022

"We are aware that a Police Officer has been shot in the [eastern district]," the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a tweet.

WJZ's Ava-joye Burnette reported a person was placed in the back of a police wagon at the scene. Baltimore Police are reviewing body-worn camera footage before providing more details.

.@BaltimorePolice have confirmed an officer involved shooting in 1100 block of E. Chase Street.



Officials are excepted to give update shortly.



They are waiting to review body camera video. @wjz pic.twitter.com/G5MusOaCAH — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 30, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.