Baltimore Police investigating camera found in Enoch Pratt library restroom

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating the discovery of a camera in the bathroom of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore Police said Friday.

The investigation began after a library patron observed a camera hanging from the bathroom ceiling. 

The restroom is located in the library's basement and is a gender-neutral single room. 

The Enoch Pratt Free Library's Security Team is cooperating with the detectives to handle the case. 

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 3:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

