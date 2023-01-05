Police ID teen killed after students shot in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police have identified the teen killed after he and four other students were shot Wednesday morning at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey.

The students attend Edmondson Westside High School, which is across the street from where the shooting took place.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the students were in front of the Ritas and Popeyes when two suspects fired multiple rounds, and then took off behind the building.

Two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds survived the shooting.

The family of the murdered teenager is calling on anyone with information to step forward.

School officials canceled Thursday classes at Edmondson Westside High School following the shooting. Instead, they will be offering counseling on the school premises that day and lunch services for children in search of a meal.