Baltimore Police, FBI to provide update on rideshare carjackings, robberies

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are set to make an announcement Wednesday about a string of rideshare carjackings and robberies in recent weeks.

Last week, police announced that at least nine juveniles had been arrested in connection with the carjackings.

When a rideshare is carjacked, the criminals often continue to accept rides and then steal from unsuspecting riders. Police urged customers to be alert, and before getting inside a vehicle, make sure the driver's face matches the picture on their app.

The crimes have occurred in both Baltimore City and County, according to police, as well as other cities.

'There have also been cases in other cities, including a Lyft driver who fought off an armed attacker in Washington, D.C.

In New York, prosecutors released chilling video of a rideshare driver's carjacking and said they had arrested a gang behind a series of violent crimes.

In Prince George's County, police said two 14-year-old suspects used a replica handgun to carjack a rideshare driver over the weekend.

The announcement will be streamed live at 2 p.m. on CBS News Baltimore. Watch it in the player above.