Charging Docs: Baltimore mother arrested for allegedly killing 1-year-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her toddler, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Aurielle Montgomery in the 500 block of Rocklyn Avenue in Pikesville, Maryland, around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Montgomery allegedly murdered 1-year-old Nyemia Gilliard in the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway on Oct. 4, 2022, according to authorities.

Charging documents show that she and another person, whose name was redacted in the documents, slept in the same room as the child.

That person told investigators that the child "was unresponsive and cold to the touch" when he found her.

Gilliard was found "laying in an odd position" with her "legs bent under her laying back face up," according to the documents.

The medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy on Gilliard and noted in a report that Gilliard suffered from multiple signs of trauma.

The doctors who conducted the autopsy "were able t find several severe internal injuries, denoting that Nyemia Gilliard had been assaulted," the document states. "The doctors advised that the injuries sustained by Nyemia Gilliard were severe enough to directly cause her death and that the cause and manner of death for Nyemia Gilliard was being ruled a homicide by multiple injuries."

Detectives took Montgomery to the Central Booking Intake Facility. She faces charges of first-degree murder, police said.