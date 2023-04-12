Baltimore mayor to address crime, future plans at 'State of the City' Address on April 17

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will address the "State of the City" on Monday, April 17.

The mayor is expected to highlight his administration's accomplishments and plans for 2023.

The 2023 "State of the City" Address will be at 6:30 p.m., with Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby will introduce Mayor Scott.

Some of the topics expected to be addressed is the uptick in violence involving the youth and a curfew that will be enforced beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Scott said overall homicides are down 17 percent and non-fatal shootings down 19 percent compared to this time last year in Baltimore City.

On Sunday, April 9, police said two teens were shot at the Inner Harbor while officers were breaking up a "large fight." Police said about 250 teens were gathering.

A day later, a 16-year-old was shot and killed in North Baltimore.

Since the start of 2023, six children under 18 have been fatally shot and another 23 have been injured by gunfire, according to Baltimore police.