Baltimore man found shot dead in vehicle overnight in Columbia, Howard County Police investigating

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police are investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead in his vehicle in Columbia.

At 2:14 a.m., police who were making routine area checks in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked behind an office building.

The circumstances revolving around the shooting are unknown. The victim of the crime, a man in his 20s from Baltimore, will be identified once next of kin have been made aware of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous. 

