Baltimore leaders discuss violence intervention efforts

BALTIMORE - Violence continues to be a concern in Baltimore City, especially involving children.

That's why Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and other community leaders are gathering with "Roca Baltimore" leadership to discuss violence intervention efforts.

Roca, which is an internationally recognized organization focused on moving the needle on urban violence, currently relies on intensive outreach with the most at-risk youth in the city.

Many of those at-risk are between the ages of 16 and 24.

The group provides them with job training, a way to get their high school equivalency diplomas and even basic things like getting identification and safe shelter.