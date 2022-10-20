Watch CBS News
Baltimore leaders are discussing changes to 'Safe Streets' program

Baltimore leaders discuss changes to city's 'Safe Streets' program
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City's gun violence reduction program is undergoing a major re-vamp to help combat violent crime.

Leaders met with the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement to discuss new changes to Baltimore's Safe Streets program.

The Safe Streets program started shifting administration of its 10 locations from the city to two local organizations - Lifebridge Health's Center for Hope and Catholic Charities.

