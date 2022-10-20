Baltimore leaders are discussing changes to 'Safe Streets' program
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City's gun violence reduction program is undergoing a major re-vamp to help combat violent crime.
Leaders met with the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement to discuss new changes to Baltimore's Safe Streets program.
The Safe Streets program started shifting administration of its 10 locations from the city to two local organizations - Lifebridge Health's Center for Hope and Catholic Charities.
WJZ reporter Annie Rose Ramos will have more on this story Thursday at 11 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.