Baltimore County teachers demand raises, protest outside of Board of Education meeting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County teachers are calling on the Board of Education to ensure that pay raises for teachers and staff are included in the school budget.

They rallied together on Tuesday after learning from the Teachers Association of Baltimore County that the budget put forward by Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams for the next school year did not contain funding for recruiting or retaining educators.

The association used its social media accounts to urge educators to meet at the Baltimore County Public Schools Greenwood Campus to demand that teachers be prioritized in the upcoming budget vote.

