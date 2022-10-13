Baltimore County Schools to host virtual town hall on safety efforts

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Schools is set to host a live virtual town hall on safety in its classes and school buses Thursday night.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. for elementary schools, and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for middle and high schools.

The Q&A period will be included in the meeting, but families and students with questions are asked to submit those in advance online in English or Spanish.

School officials are set to discuss the school system's efforts to ensure student and staff safety.

The district said its enhanced safety measures include placing new safety assistants at middle and high schools, who focus on de-escalation strategies and relationship building, and provide additional adult presence.

A safety assistant was involved in the discovery of a gun at Randallstown High School last month. The incident was the latest in a string of weapons-related incidents in Baltimore County Schools over a span of two weeks.

Participants can access the meeting at the BCPS website.