Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent will not seek another four years

Darryl Williams will not seek another term as Baltimore Co. superintendent

Darryl Williams will not seek another term as Baltimore Co. superintendent

Darryl Williams will not seek another term as Baltimore Co. superintendent

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Daryyl Williams will not seek another four year contract, he announced Monday.

"After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided not to seek an additional four-year contract.," Williams said. "It has been an honor to serve as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, and I thank the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the opportunity to lead this incredible system."

Previously, Williams was under scrutiny from parents, teachers, and county council members who said he failed to effectively address several problems in the school system, including low teacher and student morale, teaching shortages, and commutation issues.

County council members expressed these grievances in a letter back in June 2022.