Baltimore County Public Library to provide free meals to youth

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Public Library will begin providing free meals to children and teenagers starting next week, according to library staff.

The summer program begins on June 21 and ends on August 23, library staff said.

The free meals will be provided to people who are 18 years old and younger, staff said.

Children who are eight years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, according to library staff.

The lunch program cannot accommodate groups such as camps and childcare centers, staff said.

The meals will be provided by Good Harvest at the following library branches:

Arbutus—Noon

Essex—Noon

Lansdowne—12:30 p.m.

Loch Raven—12:30 p.m.

North Point—12:30 p.m.

Randallstown—Noon

Reisterstown—Noon

Rosedale—Noon

White Marsh—Noon

Woodlawn—12:30 p.m.