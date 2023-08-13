Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Police respond to reported shooting at Timonium Sky Zone

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the Sky Zone in Timonium, Maryland, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. One person has been injured and taken to a local hospital, county police said. 

There is no threat to the community and the investigation remains active.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 8:16 PM

