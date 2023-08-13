Baltimore County Police respond to reported shooting at Timonium Sky Zone
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are responding to a report of a shooting at the Sky Zone in Timonium, Maryland, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. One person has been injured and taken to a local hospital, county police said.
There is no threat to the community and the investigation remains active.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
