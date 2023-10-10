Baltimore County Police investigating threats towards Sparrows Point High School

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating threatening remarks directed towards Sparrows Point High School, according to a statement from Principals Emily Caster, and Dr. Mary McComas.

School officials said a student overheard the threats during a school bus ride Monday, and alerted administrators.

"A student reported overhearing some students on a bus ride home yesterday making threatening statements directed at Sparrows Point High School. We immediately reported this concern to the Baltimore County Police Department, and they are investigating the reported threat," the statement said.

Castor said that around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, a school bus was met by Baltimore County Police in relation to the threatening remarks.

There is additional police presence at the school out of caution, but all students and staff are safe.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.