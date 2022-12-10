Baltimore County Police arrest charge one juvenile for making threats to Towson High School

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Department detectives have charged a juvenile in making a series of threats that targeted Towson High School, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police announced Sunday that detectives assigned to the Towson Precinct and Criminal Investigations Bureau intend to file charges against a second juvenile suspect too.

That suspect is in North Carolina, police said.

Investigators believe the two suspects aimed to make it appear as though an uninvolved juvenile was responsible for their actions.

Baltimore County County Executive Johnny Olszewski thanked the department for its work investigating the threats following the announcement.

"I'm extremely proud of work done by the Baltimore County Police Department in making these charges and getting to the bottom of the concerning situation at Towson High School," Olszewski said. "Any threat of violence is reprehensible, especially when targeted at a school community. Baltimore County will not tolerate these threats and has demonstrated that we will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our children and educators."