Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Hazardous Device Team investigating potential threat in Towson

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a potential threat in the Towson area, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Hazardous Device Team has been sent to the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue to investigate the threat, police said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.