Baltimore County Hazardous Device Team investigating potential threat in Towson
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a potential threat in the Towson area, according to authorities.
The Baltimore County Police Department's Hazardous Device Team has been sent to the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue to investigate the threat, police said.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
