Baltimore County boil water advisory lifted after water main break repair

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE — The precautionary boil water advisory in Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, Sparks, and Broadmead, has been lifted, the DPW said Friday.  

The announcement comes after a 20-inch water main break caused concern of water contamination earlier this week. 

The DPW also issued a list of tip for what to do after a boil advisory is lifted:

  • Run all cold water taps for fifteen (15) minutes.
  • If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold water.
  • Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.
  • After fifteen (15) minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest.
  • You should also flush your refrigerator's water lines.
  • All ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batches.
  • Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water.
  • Apartment buildings and multi-story buildings should notify all residents, occupants and users of this procedure and flush starting the closest tap to the water connection moving outward.
First published on February 17, 2023 / 11:05 AM

