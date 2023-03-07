Baltimore Co. detective to be released from rehab nearly month after shooting during manhunt in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County detective who was shot nearly a month ago during an encounter with an armed man in Cockeysville is being released from rehab Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Jonathan Chih is set to go home after spending nearly three weeks at the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.

Detective Chih was critically injured when he was shot around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 during the multiday search for David Emory Linthicum, who was arrested and charged with shooting two Baltimore County police officers.

Linthicum has been indicted on 27 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and armed carjacking.

Detective Chih was released from Shock Trauma on February 19. WJZ was the only television station at the hospital when he was discharged.