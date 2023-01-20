Watch CBS News
Baltimore City State's attorney Ivan Bates to try man charged for murdering cellmate

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — City State's attorney Ivan Bates will try a man accused of murdering his cellmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake facility, Bates announces in a press conference Friday. 

Gordon Staron Jr., 34, of Harford County, is charged with first-degree murder, after prosecutors alleged that he killed his deaf cellmate, who was found dead inside their cell at Central Booking on Oct. 9, 2022, the Baltimore Banner reported.  

Staron was already incarcerated for the fatal stabbing of a man in the 1400 block of East Monument Street at a bus stop. 

Assistant State's Attorney Tonya LaPolla said the state intends to seek life without the possibility of parole.   

