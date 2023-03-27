Baltimore City Council to consider asking EPA to redirect waste from East Palestine train derailment

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen (D-1) said he would introduce a resolution calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reverse its decision to send water contaminated by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to Baltimore.

City leaders learned on Thursday at least 675,000 gallons of pretreated wastewater from East Palestine would be sent to the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant—a city-run facility based in Dundalk.

The city-run facility has been under temporary state control due to compliance and permit issues. The site was rocked by an explosion at a contractor building this month, but no one was injured.

Mayor Baltimore Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said on Friday that they view the situation as an indication that the troubled Back River plant is on the right track.

The mayor and county executive have requested additional testing before authorizing any discharge to the public system.

Cohen, who announced his campaign for Baltimore City Council President last week, said he'll introduce the resolution at Monday's City Council meeting.

"Too many neighborhoods in Baltimore are already overburdened with pollution, we are at a tipping point for the health of the Chesapeake Bay, and our City's trust in the Back River facility's ability to process this water was shaken by the March 15 explosion," Cohen said in a statement. "Under the Biden Administration, the EPA has rightfully committed itself to environmental justice. Now is their chance to prove that commitment by rescinding approval of this plan."

The EPA, however, ordered states this month to stop blocking contaminated waste from being sent to hazardous waste storage sites around the nation.

The agency already ordered Norfolk Southern to cover the costs of cleaning up from the Feb. 3 derailment that toppled 38 rail cars. No one was hurt, but concerns over a potential explosion led state and local officials to approve releasing and burning toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars and forced the evacuations of half the village.

A handful of politicians and states have sought to block shipments from East Palestine, the Associated Press reports, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who said he had stopped waste from the derailment from coming into his state.

Cohen joins a throng of local and state leaders speaking out against the federal agency's move. In Baltimore County, delegates Kathy Szeliga (R) and Ryan Nawrocki (R) issued a joint statement on Friday.

"As a member of the Environment and Transportation Committee, I have heard countless hours of testimony regarding the continual failures at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk," they said. "This treatment plant has a history of sewage overflows. They certainly should not be trusted to process toxic waste into Maryland's greatest natural resource."

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said he, too, was seeking immediate answers from the EPA, such as how it came around to the conclusion that they can assure the health and safety of Marylanders will not be put at risk.

"I've been in contact with them and local officials in Baltimore City and County," Van Hollen said. He said that no plan should be finalized until local leaders are able to get satisfactory answers.

Four weeks ago, the EPA briefly stopped contaminated waste from being removed from the area when concerns were raised about oversight of where it was being shipped to sites in Michigan and Texas. Hazardous waste sites in Ohio and Indiana also have received shipments in recent weeks.

In a bid to assure the public, the Maryland Department of the Environment said in a statement Friday that the level of contaminants in the water "are so low that the water is not considered to be hazardous waste."

Those contaminants "will be fully removed" during the treatment process, the agency said.