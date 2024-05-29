Baltimore City College to undergo renovations, students and staff to temporarily relocate to University of Baltimore

Baltimore City College to see long-overdue renovations, students and staff to temporarily relocate

Baltimore City College to see long-overdue renovations, students and staff to temporarily relocate

Baltimore City College to see long-overdue renovations, students and staff to temporarily relocate

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of students and staff will move from the century-old Baltimore City College to the University of Baltimore. The move will allow time for long overdue renovations.

Baltimore City College is the third-oldest high school in the United States. Classes at the historic school will be suspended for the next three years while the university hosts the students and staff. The shift will enable the aging school to begin necessary renovations.

A 2011 report revealed that Baltimore City College has the oldest infrastructure in the state. The 185-year-old preparatory high school requires extensive renovations, including a complete overhaul of the interior and replacement of the HVAC system, while preserving the castle's historic value.

The initial plan was to relocate students and staff to Thurgood Marshall, an empty middle school in east Baltimore. However, making $11.5 million worth of improvements to accommodate the students proved more costly. During a school board meeting, students expressed their preference to travel 10 minutes away to the University of Baltimore instead.

"We will have the opportunity to make City College more accessible across Baltimore by being located in a well-established transportation hub," a student said.

The move will cost $9.8 million to add security and reconfigure the university's space to include bathrooms, classrooms, and other necessary upgrades. The lease will start in June and expire in August 2028.

The repairs, delayed for years due to a lack of funding, will take three years to complete. This necessitates the temporary relocation of students and staff to the University of Baltimore for the next school year.

Kurt Schmoke, an alumnus of Baltimore City College and the current president of the University of Baltimore, offered the campus for lease. With the exception of the law school, the university operates primarily as a night program, leaving ample space for the high school's students and staff.

According to U.S. News, nearly 1,500 students are enrolled in the preparatory college high school.

While many students are eager for the transition, some voiced opposition at the school board meeting. There are several aging schools in the city, and some believe it is unfair that Baltimore City College is receiving this opportunity.

Despite differing opinions, the agreement was approved, and the lease will run from 2025 to 2028.