Baltimore, CIAA leaders to discuss plans as return of basketball tournament expected to make economic impact

BALTIMORE - The CIAA basketball tournament is not just about a slate of games. It's a celebration for fans and alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The celebration returns to Baltimore City from February 21-25, with the games to be played at CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore.

Officials with the CIAA and Baltimore City, on Tuesday, will announce plans for fans and those coming to town for the tournament.

The annual CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament will offer a multitude of official celebratory affiliated events that appeal to a diverse demographic of alumni and fans, including community engagement, Super Saturday, step-shows and concerts.

Staple events include Fan Fest, Education Day and Career Expo during tournament week.

The games will be televised on ESPN platforms.

The CIAA, which stands for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is the first and longest-running African American athletic conference in the country. Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Last year, the CIAA announced the tournament, which had been held in Charlotte for 17 years, will continue in Baltimore through 2025.

In 2022, the tournament's first year in Baltimore, it drew 36,390 fans downtown and had a total economic impact of $19.6 million.

The five-day event had a direct spending impact of $13.9 million, Visit Baltimore said, with $11 million in off-site spending on lodging, food and entertainment, and retail items.

Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said between Feb. 24-26, hotel occupancy was 65.5%, the highest it has been during that same period since 2007.

