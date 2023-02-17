Baltimore bars and restaurants face larger fines for liquor violations

BALTIMORE -- Lawmakers are raising the stakes for Baltimore bars and restaurants that violate liquor laws.

Lawmakers in the city voted to increase the maximum fine for liquor violations from $3,000 to $20,000 on Friday.

The goal behind the increased fines is to strengthen the authority of the liquor board, which has limitations as a state agency.

The fine for a first offense would stay at $500 unless the offense is for selling alcohol to minors. In that case, the fine would be $1,000.

The bill gives repeat offender the opportunity to pay a $20,000 fine instead of going to a full hearing before the liquor board.

State lawmakers in Annapolis will vote on the bill on Monday.