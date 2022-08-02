Watch CBS News
Attorney General Merrick Garland to join National Night Out in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Attorney General Merrick Garland is joining city and state leaders Tuesday night in Baltimore for the 39th annual National Night Out. 

National Night Out is a community-building effort that promotes relationships between police, businesses and residents in communities across the country. The annual tradition happens on the first Tuesday of August. 

Garland is expected to appear Tuesday afternoon at the No Boundaries Coalition Event and the Western Police District Block Party alongside Maryland District Attorney Erek Barron and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Mayor Brandon Scott is scheduled to attend 10 of more than 30 citywide events starting Tuesday morning. 

The mayor's office said the events are an "opportunity for residents to meet and build relationships with their community law enforcement officers."

