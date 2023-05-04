18-year-old man arrested in shooting death of Canton T-Mobile store employee, police say
BALTIMORE -- An arrest has been made in the murder of the T-Mobile employee who was shot during an armed robbery at a Canton shopping center on April 30, Baltimore police confirmed.
Officers found the 23-year-old employee who was inside with a gunshot wound. Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez was taken to a hospital for treatment but died a day later.
Police said 18-year-old Arthur McCaden was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He has been charged with first-degree murder.
"2500 block of Boston T-Mobile. Male shot inside of the location. Somebody calling on a T-Mobile phone," scanner traffic said.
Police said two unidentified males entered the store and announced a robbery, and during the robbery, one of the suspects shot the store employee.
The suspects then demanded the belonging of several customers before leaving the store on foot.
Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen commended police for making an arrest.
"Grateful to BPD for making a swift arrest in the murder of Fabian Gonzalez," Cohen said. "I have been in touch with the State's Attorney and plan on providing a Community Impact Statement. I have also been in touch with his family. We are supporting with victim impact services."
Anyone with information about this investigation should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
