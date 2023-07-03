Arrest made after woman killed by stolen forklift in Waldorf, police say

BALTIMORE -- A person has been arrested after a woman was struck and killed by a stolen forklift Sunday in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway for a reported burglary in progress.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, but they found a stolen forklift at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place. The suspect was not on the scene, but officers found a woman's body beneath the forklift.

Police have not released any identifying information about the suspect or the woman, and it's unclear whether the two knew each other.

Witnesses told police the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates of the Crain Highway store.

Police said that based on additional information, investigators believe the suspect found the woman in the parking lot of the business at Jefferson Farm Place, struck her with the forklift and then stole her car.

Investigators were looking for the victim's car: a 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and missing a side mirror.

The car was found Monday and the suspect was arrested, police said. No further information was immediately available.