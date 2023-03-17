Arrest made in armed carjacking investigation at Towson University

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating an armed carjacking at a residence hall at Towson University overnight, according to a university advisory. A person of interest was arrested Friday afternoon, but no further detials have been released.

The university said four males, one allegedly armed with a handgun, robbed a victim at Millennium Hall before carjacking a gray Honda.

The suspects left the campus traveling north on Osler Drive toward Towsontown Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to contact the Towson University Police Department at 410-704-4444.