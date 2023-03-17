Watch CBS News
Armed carjacking under investigation at Towson University

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking at a residence hall at Towson University overnight, according to a university advisory. 

The university said four males, one allegedly armed with a handgun, robbed a victim at Millennium Hall before carjacking a grey Honda. 

The suspects left the campus traveling north on Osler Drive toward Towsontown Boulevard, police said. 

Anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to contact the Towson University Police Department at 410-704-4444.   

First published on March 17, 2023 / 11:35 AM

