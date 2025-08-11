Another heat wave, storm chance returns to Maryland this week

After an outstanding weekend of weather, we'll get to enjoy one more great weather day before another round of summer heat and humidity return to Maryland. High temperatures on this Monday afternoon will reach the middle to upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, the feels like temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon.

Heat wave coming to Maryland this week

After a major break in the stifling heat and humidity over the past few weeks, we're about to endure another heat wave. The first 90° temperatures of this upcoming heat wave will first be felt across inland areas of central Maryland Monday afternoon.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s from Taneytown to Westminster to Lisbon across Carroll and western Howard counties this afternoon. Areas closer to Chesapeake Bay will benefit from a refreshing Bay breeze with highs in the lower 80s right along the Bay and mid to upper 80s in adjacent communities.

Warm and muggy weather will be felt tonight with areas inside the Beltway not falling below 70°. Outside of the Beltway look for a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 60s. As moisture continues to increase overnight, patchy areas of fog may form by morning.

Tuesday through Sunday look seasonably hot with highs in the lower 90s each afternoon. The difference maker between the tolerable heat and the miserable heat will be the humidity. Humidity levels will be tropical to miserable later Tuesday through early Thursday. This is when the feels like temperatures will meet or exceed 100° in many areas. Dew points will be climbing into the middle to upper 70s, giving that "air you can wear" feeling.

While the heat will continue right through the weekend into early next week, the tropical and stifling humidity will back down Friday through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s. A few places may achieve mid-90s Sunday into early next week.

All heat waves are dangerous if you're not taking the proper heat precautions, but this one will not have the teeth and severity as recent heat waves across Maryland this summer.

Gusty storms possible across Maryland Wednesday

Another difference with this round of heat and humidity will be the lack of powerful storms each and every day. The only rain chances this week coming on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday features the potential of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening. These storms will be rather sparse and mainly focused along and west of the Baltimore Beltway.

As a weak front stalls over the area Wednesday this will bring our highest chance of rain to the area this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. While the day won't be a washout, any shower or storm could contain drenching downpours giving the exceptionally high humidity levels. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but given the heat and humidity, a handful of storms may brief turn severe with strong gusty winds and torrential downpours. Wednesday will be the most uncomfortable day of the week with the highest humidity levels.

Maryland will enjoy a sunny and hot summer weekend

With lower humidity levels this weekend, the heat will be manageable. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking like fantastic outdoor days with storm-free weather and plenty of sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, but with only moderate humidity levels, heat index values should stay below 100°.

If you're headed to the beaches, keep an eye on the forecast as a possible offshore tropical system could generate rough surf and rip currents depending on its strength, location, and intensity. Either way, the system will be well to our east, so no direct impacts are expected other than possible rip currents up and down the eastern seaboard.