Anne Arundel County Community College retires jersey of lacrosse player killed in boating crash

BALTIMORE -- It was an emotional day on the lacrosse field at Anne Arundel County Community College.

The teammates of Nick Barton—who died in a boating crash in June—gathered together alongside his family members on Saturday to honor him by retiring his lacrosse jersey.

The 21-year-old lacrosse player wore the number 12 while playing for the community college for three years—up until the day he was killed.

Barton was one of six people traveling in a boat that struck a channel piling along the West River in June 2022.

Every one of the boat's passengers was ejected from the vessel.

Barton was the only one who did not resurface. His body was found during a search and rescue effort.

During a lacrosse game on Saturday, Barton's family was given his retired jersey, which had been signed by all of his teammates.

Barton played for the team as a midfielder between 2019 and the spring of 2022.

He had a record of 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists.

For two years in a row—during the spring of 2021 and the spring of 2022—Barton was named to the athletic director's honor roll.

"I'm grieving every day, but to see this just overwhelms me," Barton's mother, Marie, said. "I can't even express the words just to see how he's honored and how he's being remembered today."

Following the fatal boat crash, Barton's family has begun calling on the state of Maryland to adopt harsher laws to punish those people who operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol.