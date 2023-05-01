Anne Arundel Co. Council expected to resume discussions on plastic bag ban

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Council will resume discussions on Monday about a ban on plastic bags.

The "Ban the Bag" Act would prohibit free plastic bags at most stores, with paper bags available for 10 cents.

The goal of the ban is to incentivize shoppers to bring reusable bags to the checkout lane.

If approved, the new policy would take effect October 1.

If stores don't adhere by the ban, it would be a Class C civil offense, the proposed bill states.

Baltimore County passed a plastic bag ban in February, which will start on Nov. 1.

The ban also is in effect for Baltimore City.

Last month, Anne Arundel County Council delayed their vote on the plastic bag ban.

At that meeting, an exemption was added for restaurants. Businesses will also be required to post signs about the policy and encourage reusable bags.

It is unknown if council will vote on the ban on Monday.