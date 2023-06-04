Annapolis Greek Festival returns for weekend celebration of culture, heritage

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Greek Festival is back in full swing this weekend.

The festival returned to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Riva Road in Annapolis on Saturday.

Festivalgoers got a taste of Greek culture and heritage with Greek food, music, dancing and vendors.

Volunteers from the church were hard at work making and serving Greek delicacies like gyros, baklava and loukoumades—a sweet, fried dough served best with Greek coffee.

"Being Greek is like you're just part of a community, part of a family, and when we meet Greek people it's 'you're one of us,'" volunteer Marfoula Mostakis said. "And even if you're not Greek, you're one of us. We're very 'filotimo,' as they say, friendship, and we welcome people, and we just want you to try everything that we grew up with."

The festival continues on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.