Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak train delayed outside Baltimore due to trespasser

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

BALTIMORE (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train was stopped outside of Baltimore after someone may have trespassed onto the tracks Wednesday night, with the rail service saying a lengthy delay was expected.

The rail service said in a tweet that Train 137 was stopped south of BWI Marshall Airport because of what it described as a "trespasser incident."

Amtrak said that a long delay was likely while it investigates what happened.

"A lengthy delay is anticipated. We will update as more information becomes available," the tweet said.

The rail service's media relations staff said in response to an email query that it was gathering information and would respond.


First published on February 23, 2023 / 4:56 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.