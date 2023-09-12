Watch CBS News
Local News

All Time Low "The Sound of Letting Go" concert rescheduled for Sept. 14

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- All Time Low's The Sound of Letting Go concert at the Maryland State Fairgrounds has been rescheduled after weather interruptions, according to the Maryland State Fair. 

The concert, which was originally set for September 8 will now take place Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:00 p.m.  

All Time Low will perform with Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, and Lauran Hibberd. 

The Towson-based rock band is well known in Baltimore City and in surrounding areas.

Tickets are available on the Maryland State Fair website

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 11:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.